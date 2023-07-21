USWNT

Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith combine for USWNT's first goal in 2023 Women's World Cup

Smith then made history with a second goal in first-half stoppage time

By Eric Mullin

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station.

The U.S. women's national team is on the board in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Less than 15 minutes into Friday night's opener against Vietnam, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith combined for a highlight-reel score.

Morgan fought off a defender to make an impressive one-touch feed into the box for Smith, who beat the goalkeeper with a left-footed strike. The 14th-minute score gave the Americans a 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

It was the first World Cup goal for the 22-year-old Smith, who was making her World Cup debut, and she didn't have to wait long for her second.

In first-half stoppage time, Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh punched a cross right out to Smith, who sent a bouncing shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead before halftime.

Smith becomes the youngest USWNT player to score a goal in her World Cup debut, according to CBS Sports. She's also the second youngest USWNT player to net two goals in a World Cup match, per ESPN Stats & Information.

