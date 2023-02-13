What Travis, Jason Kelce Told Each Other After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Over Eagles

The winner of the Kelce Bowl was the younger brother.

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The matchup marked the first time a pair of brothers squared off in the Big Game.

And after beating his older brother for the most prized possession in all of football, Travis became emotional while discussing the "weird feeling" he was experiencing.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," Travis told reporters when asked what he told Jason postgame. "You know, you joke around all the time and say want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever but it's a weird feeling. It's a weird feeling. That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end. We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There's nothing really I could say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a season."

Jason, meanwhile, congratulated his brother in hilarious fashion. When asked what he told Travis, Jason answered "F*** you. Congratulations."

But other words were obviously shared as they shared an embrace amid the red and yellow confetti. The exchange ended with the brothers saying they loved each other and Jason telling Travis to "go celebrate."

Jason also became visibly emotional when he shared a long hug with his mom Donna on the field.

The 33-year-old Travis, who tallied six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, now has two Super Bowl rings. The 35-year-old Jason has one. Both are likely headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

They also have a podcast together called "New Heights", and it's safe to say the next episode will be a must-listen.