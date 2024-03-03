Nationals to offer DC residents tickets starting at $5 for 2024 home games

D.C. is warming up for the return of baseball.

The Washington Nationals announced a discounted ticket deal for D.C. residents during the 2024 Major League Baseball season called “District Tickets.”

The tickets will be available starting at $5 for all home games at Nationals Park in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood. The Nationals said the new program is a way of thanking the community for supporting the team.

About 400 tickets are available for each home game in sections 401 & 402. The sections are located on the Gallery Level overlooking left field, according to the programs FAQ’s.

The discounted tickets can be purchased in person at the National Park Center Field Gate box office with proof of D.C. residency. They can be bought before and on game days as available.

Baseball fans are limited to buying tickets for four games and four tickets per game.

The tickets will be available starting on Monday, March 4 at 11 a.m. The box office will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

At the end of February, the Nationals revealed a summer concert series featuring Flo Rida and Carly Rae Jepsen at select Friday baseball games.

The team's home opener is April 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

