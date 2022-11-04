Second Teen Arrested in Shooting of Commanders Running Back Robinson

D.C. police arrested a second suspect in the shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

The 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the shooting Aug. 28, police said. He was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Police previously arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the teenager also was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

D.C. police arrested and charged a 17-year-old in the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson, but are still looking for the shooter and getaway driver. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg Aug. 28 near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street in Northeast Washington.

The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season. Robinson first took the field Oct. 9 during the season's fifth week and has since claimed the team's starting running back role.

"I'm just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, just everybody involved," he said.

Police continue to look for a third suspect who they say was the getaway driver.

It did not appear that the assailants knew Robinson's identity when they attacked, Contee said.