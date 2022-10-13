NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. to Start for Commanders Against Bears

The rookie running back will start in the Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup, less than two months after being shot multiple times

By Charlotte Edmonds

Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.

The Commanders took the 23-year-old from Alabama in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was presumed to be in the running for the starting lineup when he was shot multiple times in Northeast Washington, two weeks before the season opener. 

Since then, he underwent surgery and has mounted an impressive recovery. Robinson Jr. was first seen running routes during warmups of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Washington activated him ahead of last week’s matchup against the Titans, opting to bring him off the bench. That was short lived, however, as Robinson Jr. entered the lineup on the second drive of the game. On a day when the Washington offense struggled to gain yardage, Robinson Jr. was a rare bright spot, leading the team with nine carries for 22 yards. 

His return couldn’t come at a better time for the Commanders who are currently 1-4 and tied for last in the league. Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at

to watch Robinson Jr. continue his comeback.

