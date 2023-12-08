Commanders to move business operations from FedEx Field to the University of Maryland

The Washington Commanders announced they will be moving their business operations from FedEx Field to the University of Maryland in 2024, according to a press release.

The team said the move is to accommodate greater demand for suites at the stadium, as the team has seen an increase in fan support since being bought by an ownership group that includes Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Since purchasing earlier this year, the Commanders have also announced a $40 million renovation to their home stadium.

The team's new offices will be at UMD's Discovery District on their College Park campus, which is a $2 billion initiative by Maryland and the university to bring businesses onto the college's campus.

"The University of Maryland proudly welcomes the Washington Commanders to campus as part of our growing Discovery District," said Ken Ulman, chief strategy officer for economic development at UMD. "The proximity to this new home for the Commanders is an incredible opportunity for our students pursuing invaluable internships and our emerging sports management program. We look forward to all the possibilities for partnership."

