Commanders collapse complete with loss to Cowboys, but No. 2 pick secured

FEDEX FIELD — The Commanders collapse reached its climax on Sunday, as they got blown out at home against the Cowboys 38-10 to finish the season 4-13 and with eight straight losses.

The good news?

As a result of their inadequacies, Washington will be rewarded with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Expect major changes in Washington prior to the draft. Head coach Ron Rivera could be fired at any moment and certainly isn’t expected to last another week in that position.

Since Rivera was the leader of the Commanders operation (a coach-centric approach that’s been a mistake), there likely will be a complete sweep of the front office and coaching staff. That may not happen with the same expediency as Rivera’s ouster, but it’s likely still happening.

As for the players on the field, some are under long-term contract, but expect the roster to flip over, and that includes at quarterback. Sam Howell became the first Washington QB to start every game in a single season since Kirk Cousins in 2017, but unfortunately, Howell slumped in a major way to finish the year. He’s thrown at least one interception in the last seven games and multiple picks in the last three games.

The excitement that surrounded the sale of the franchise last summer now finally becomes a reality. The 2023 Commanders were put together with Dan Snyder at the helm. Harris didn’t take over until a week before training camp. Time didn’t allow for his group to put their stamp on this season.

That changes now. Harris, a D.C. native that got to watch his team get blown out at home in a stadium packed with Cowboys fans, has patiently watched and observed for 17 games. Now’s the time for action.

The only thing to sell now in Washington is hope. High draft picks usually mean rookie quarterbacks, and at No. 2 Washington will have plenty of strong options.

A new coach. A new structure. A new quarterback.

That’s what Commanders fans have to look forward to in 2024.