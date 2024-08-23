Browns trading kicker Cade York to Commanders for 7th-round pick, AP source says

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2025 after releasing York in the offseason and then re-signing him in March.

The deal is pending York passing a physical.

York was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022 after starring at LSU. He spent one season with Cleveland before being released by the team when he struggled during training camp and exhibition games last season.

Now he's on his way to Washington, which has been searching for a kicker since releasing Brandon McManus in June, when two women accused him of sexually assaulting them on a flight when he was with Jacksonville.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that's important for you, right in your inbox.

York handled the kicking duties during the exhibition season for Cleveland while Dustin Hopkins recovers from a hamstring injury. The Browns signed Hopkins to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension in July.

Hopkins returned to practice this week and is expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale in Seattle.

York made a 55-yard field goal in the preseason opener against Green Bay and a 33-yarder last week against Minnesota.

The 23-year-old York said he had turned his life around during the offseason by finding his faith. He had hit rock bottom eight months ago when an injury prevented him from being called up by the New York Giants practice squad.

The Browns were so enticed by York's powerful leg that they took him with the No. 124 overall selection in 2022. He made a game-winning, 58-yard kick in the final seconds to beat Carolina and had a relatively strong rookie season, making 24 of 32 field goals.

However, he struggled during last year's exhibitions and the Browns cut him after a poor performance against Kansas City.