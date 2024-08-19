Jayden Daniels officially named Commanders starting QB

Head coach Dan Quinn finally said the quiet part out loud: Jayden Daniels will be the Washington Commanders starting quarterback this season.

Throughout the preseason Daniels has impressed, completing 12 of 15 passes for 123 yards in brief appearances in two games. Perhaps most importantly, on all three drives that Daniels started, the Commanders offense had scoring opportunities.

Jayden Daniels is at the top of first unofficial depth chart for quarterback of the Washington Commanders. Team insider JP Finlay reports it was a star-studded day at training camp.

“It’s a blessing, something I’ve dreamt about as a kid, to be at this moment,” Daniels said.

Quinn called Daniels a “rare competitor” and said that even though the quarterback is only a rookie, he’s earned respect from veteran teammates and coaches alike.

Dan Quinn says Jayden Daniels has earned the chance to be QB1 and has been “absolutely outstanding” this camp. pic.twitter.com/OtDlZLsaeL — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2024

Washington drafted Daniels second overall in the 2024 NFL draft after a Heisman Trophy winning season at LSU, and with that selection, many assumed the rookie would take over the top passing spot.

Quinn, however, chose to slow play the decision to name Daniels the starter. It was never really a mystery that the rookie would get the nod, but after two impressive performances, Quinn felt the time was right.

It’s unclear if Daniels will play in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Patriots, which could mean his next game action will come Week 1 in Tampa.

