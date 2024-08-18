Jayden Daniels again shines in preseason, but doesn't slide

MIAMI GARDENS, Fl. — For the second straight week Commanders rookie quarterback made the Burgundy and Gold faithful jump out of their seat, only this time it wasn’t after a big completion.

Daniels called his own number on a rush play and busted down the right sideline for a first down, only on the run, the rook decided not to slide or get out of bounds. It wasn’t a major collision, but it was still a quarterback getting tackled, and for Daniels that was his first real NFL contact.

He popped up just fine, nothing to worry about, but it was a big reminder for Commanders fans that Daniels is definitely a good runner and that will be a facet of the game plan all season.

When he wasn’t running, Daniels was throwing, and throwing it well.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

For the game he completed 10 of 12 passes for 78 yards. Daniels led the Commanders offense on their first two drives and both ended with scoring chances for Washington. Kicker Riley Patterson missed a field goal attempt on the first drive but buried his second opportunity.

Jayden Daniels first long distance run in the nfl.



Definitely needs to slide 🤣



pic.twitter.com/uAux1kUWhj — Kaden. (@DlSTRICTSPORTS) August 17, 2024

Throughout his preseason work Daniels has looked poised and prepared, particularly for a rookie, and in command of his new offense. The ball comes out quick and the decisions are sound.

For example on Washington’s first drive, Daniels faced immediate pressure on a third down pass from the right edge. He quickly gathered himself and tossed it deep down the left sideline towards Terry McLaurin, throwing to a spot where only his wideout could make a play or the ball just goes out of bounds, which it did.

It was a heady play, and by not taking a sack the Commanders got a chance at a field goal. That field goal attempt was missed, and kicker seems like a major problem, but quarterback does not.

Other notes from Daniels’ two series in Miami: