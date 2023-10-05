Blowout loss to Bears brings major questions for slumping Commanders

FEDEXFIELD — There are natural disasters, there is the Titanic sinking and then there’s what happened with the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

The Chicago Bears came to town riding a 14-game losing streak and mopped the floor with Washington, winning 40-20 in a game that was probably not actually that close.

The first half was all Bears, and it began from the opening kickoff. It only took Chicago six plays to go 75 yards and score its first touchdown. The Bears would score another 10 straight points to take a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter before Washington responded with a field goal.

At halftime, Chicago’s lead stretched to 27-3. Read that again.

Halftime Bears 27, Commanders 3

Chicago: 307 yards, 14 first downs, 6 of 9 on 3rd down

Washington: 84 yards, 5 first downs, 2 of 5 on 3rd down — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023

In the second half, Washington got some offense going and got a few stops, but it was the definition of too little, too late. Quarterback Sam Howell looked good, but overall, there’s not much else to like from this game.

There are real questions to be asked about Washington’s readiness for this game, particularly on defense. Chicago is now the fourth straight Commanders opponent to score at least 30 points.

The Commanders have been out-scored 44-17 in the first quarter so far this season. Seems less than ideal. — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera also made a series of questionable calls on fourth downs. In the second quarter facing 4th and 4 from the Chicago 33-yard-line and down 17-0, Rivera elected to kick a field goal. Faced with a similar situation in the third quarter (4th and 2 from the Chicago 13 and Washington trailing 27-11), Rivera kicked another field goal.

Analytic models did not like either call, but particularly the third quarter decision.

Eventually, in the fourth quarter, when Washington had a chance to cut the Bears lead to a touchdown, Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed the field goal. On the subsequent Bears possession, Justin Fields hit D.J. Moore for a 56-yard touchdown pass to make the score 37-20.

Moore absolutely destroyed the Commanders, scoring three times and going for 230 receiving yards on eight catches. Washington’s secondary looked awful throughout the contest, struggling in coverage and tackling, and it sure looked like rookie first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes got benched in the second half of the loss.

Since July, when Josh Harris took over as the new Washington managing partner, his ownership group has largely enjoyed good news and fun results. That’s over now.

Losing to the previously winless Bears creates a new conversation about this season and beyond. Losing by multiple touchdowns puts those conversations in overdrive.