Part-owner Magic Johnson rips Commanders after loss to Bears

Magic Johnson doesn't tend to be critical when sharing his sports thoughts on social media.

But he was with his Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Johnson, who is a part-owner of the NFL franchise, called out the Commanders for a lack of intensity in their 40-20 loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

"Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023

As Johnson mentioned, Washington fell into a 27-3 hole to Chicago after a completely one-sided first half. The Commanders were outgained by a staggering 307-84 margin as the Bears scored on all five of their offensive possessions. The shocking performance came just days after the Commanders impressively took the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles to overtime on the road.

Ron Rivera's squad mounted a comeback effort in the second half against Chicago and had multiple chances to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. But they ultimately couldn't overcome the brutal start, falling to 2-3 on the season.

The Commanders will look to get back to .500 when they visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.