Virginia reaches $1.3M settlement between Commanders and season-ticket holders

Virginia’s attorney general announced a $1.3 million settlement between the Washington Commanders and season-ticket holders after allegations that the team failed to return ticket deposits and added fees.

In an exclusive interview with News4, Attorney General Jason Miyares said his office concluded their investigation of actions under former team owner Dan Snyder.

“I think it’s safe to say that what we saw here with Washington is they just viewed their fans as a way to get a buck – the previous ownership, they way they treated their security deposits," Miyares said. "The new ownership recognized, listen, we inherited this, we bought this team. We’re going to take ownership of it."

More than $600,000 in deposits already have been returned to about 475 season-ticket holders as a result of the investigation, Miyares’ office said. Additionally, the team agreed to pay $700,000 in penalties and costs.

A Commanders spokesperson said in a statement: “We are pleased that this settlement has been reached resolving issues that occurred under prior ownership.”

Miyares’ office said it was first made aware of alleged financial improprieties in April 2022. The allegations included that the Commanders withheld money from ticket holders and added additional fees that were not a part of ticket holders’ original contract.

The attorney general’s office found that the team withheld refunds from hundreds of people.

The settlement requires the Commanders to:

try to refund all remaining security deposits on dormant accounts or remit them to state unclaimed property departments

refund all such security deposits within 30 days of the expiration of a contract

send ticket holders yearly reminders of their existing security deposits

comply with the Virginia Consumer Protection Act to ensure future protections for consumers

The Commanders agreed in November 2022 to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with Maryland.

The team agreed in April 2023 to pay a $425,000 fine to D.C. and make $200,000 in repayments to ticket holders whose security deposits were withheld.

In 2022, then-D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced a civil lawsuit against the Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claiming they collectively lied about allegations of a hostile work environment and workplace harassment. Racine alleged that Snyder was not only aware of the problems but also “encouraged and participated in” misconduct.

The NFL approved the sale of the Commanders in July 2023 from Snyder to an ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

