Burgundy and sold: Commanders officially say goodbye to Dan Snyder, welcome new ownership group

In a unanimous vote, the NFL approved the sale of the Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a new ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

While the sale process, first reported by News4 in April, took less than a year, it felt like an eternity for many Commanders fans. The official sale follows months of speculation that Snyder could try to sabotage the agreement before the final moments. But it now appears the long nightmare is over for Burgundy and Gold fans.

In remarks just after the sale was approved, Harris talked about his lifelong love of Washington football and promised a new day.

“To our team and the incredible fan base in Washington: A new era of Washington football is here. It’s time to get to work,” he said.

Many fans greeted the news with joy. Cheering Commanders fans wore “Bye, Dan” T-shirts and cheered at a “Burgundy and Sold” party at The Bullpen in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

“The last game I went to, I thought I was at an away game instead of a home game,” a diehard fan from Maryland said, describing all the Green Bay Packers cheese heads he saw. “We’ve got to turn this thing around. Let’s go, Commanders!” he shouted.

At Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Virginia, fans decked out in burgundy and gold celebrated as news of the sale finally arrived. They sipped “Bye Dan” IPA.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell congratulated the new ownership group in a statement released moments after the vote took place in Minneapolis.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," the statement reads. "Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well."

"I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months," the statement continued. "I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community."

Harris comes in with real bonafides, as the principal owner of the 76ers in the NBA, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL and the London-based soccer club Crystal Palace of the English Premier League.

He also has ties to the D.C. area. Harris grew up in Chevy Chase and attended The Field School in the District.

The private equity billionaire also comes with a number of impressive partners: Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson among the headliners, along with long-time Harris partner David Blitzer.

As impressive as Harris’ resume coming in boasts to be, Snyder’s is almost equally embarrassing.

Under his stewardship, the football team’s performance on the field tanked.

Snyder bought the team in 1999 and took full control before the 2000 season. Since 2000, Snyder’s Washington teams registered a terrible 154-214-2 record, losing 60 games more than they’ve won. They’ve also earned just one playoff victory in 23 seasons.

That’s in contrast to the 20 years prior to Snyder’s ownership, when Washington was one of the best teams in the NFL, with three Super Bowl wins and four appearances.

That’s to say nothing of the numerous lawsuits, investigations and allegations during Snyder’s tenure, which ranged from sexual harassment to financial fraud.

Momentous change for the Washington team came about after a series of investigative articles from the Washington Post in summer 2020. After that, the team finally dropped its previous name, and installed Tanya Snyder, breast cancer awareness advocate and Dan’s wife, as CEO.

The NFL also fined the organization $10 million.

Harris, Rales and Johnson have all indicated that they’re excited to take next steps with the team.

Speaking on behalf of his ownership group back in May, Harris said: “... I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase.”

I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2023

Also in May, Magic Johnson tweeted: "I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase!"

People in the District are equally excited for the change, it would seem.

In reaction to the potential sale back in April, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted “Let’s win!” alongside a “Sports Illustrated” cover of Super Bowl-winning quarterback and current team executive Doug Williams.

“I’m with my team if we’re winning or losing,” a fan named William told News4’s Tommy McFly back in April, after initial reports of a sale to the Harris group. “That’s what you call a fan, a die-hard fan.”