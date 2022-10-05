Twins Troll Aaron Judge After Luis Arráez Wins AL Batting Title, Denies Triple Crown Bid

Twins troll Judge after Arráez wins AL batting title, denies Triple Crown bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Judge may be the home run king in the American League, but Luis Arráez claimed the batting title.

And by doing so, the Minnesota Twins second baseman denied the New York Yankees slugger the rare Triple Crown, which has been accomplished just 12 times by 10 players in major league history.

Arráez hit a third-inning double against the Chicago White Sox in a 10-1 win on Wednesday, which solidified his spot as the best batter in the AL with an average of .316. He was also walked twice.

After the game, the Twins took their chance and trolled Judge on Twitter, who fell just short of the batting title with an average of .311. He did not play in the Yankees’ season finale against the Texas Rangers.

The caption reads, “ALL ARRÁEZ!!!”, which pokes at Judge’s popular “All Rise” catchphrase as a nod to his last name, and a crown emoji to top it off.

Arráez, 25, became the fifth Twin in franchise history to win the battle title, joining Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Joe Mauer and Kirby Puckett.

"It's amazing," Arráez said after the game. "This was one of my goals. I'm living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.

"I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it.”

But as Arráez and the Twins head into the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason with a 78-84 record, the 99-63 AL East champs are gearing up to potentially win their 28th World Series title in franchise history.

As for who gets the last laugh here? Aaron will be the judge of that.