4 to Watch: MyKayla Skinner Takes Simone Biles' Spot in Gymnastics Vault Final

Whether you're excited to see who will become the first gold medalist in a new Olympic sport or you need to see Caeleb Dressel hit the pool after his record-breaking swim in the men’s 100m butterfly, here's what to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA’s Xander Schauffele remained atop the leaderboard following the third round of the men’s golf tournament, though Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is only one stroke off his lead.

Xander Schauffele looks to hang onto lead in final round of men’s golf tournament

American Xander Schauffele enters the men’s golf tournament’s final round with a one-stroke lead over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. The two golfers went toe-to-toe at the 2021 Masters before Matsuyama ultimately earned the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are among the other golfers within striking distance of Schauffele’s 14-under score heading into the final 18 holes. While Schauffelehe is the leader, the rest of Team USA is just about out of contention. Collin Morikawa is tied for 17th place with a 7-under score, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are tied for 38th with 4-under scores.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Schauffele and Matsuyama will be grouped with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, who is tied for third place. The group will tee off at the first hole at 10:18 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Watch live beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, or stream here.

Seeing BMX riders bust out their biggest tricks on the world's largest stage for the first time at the Olympics will be thrilling. Watching BMX rider Hannah Roberts show us how the sport works with Legos is hillarious.

Americans soar into BMX freestyle finals

Team USA will go for two gold medals in the inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle finals.

Saturday night’s action, which begins at 9:10 p.m. ET, starts with the women’s final. Americans Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas finished in the top two spots, respectively, during seeding. Roberts won the world championships in the event in 2017, 2019 and 2021, while Benegas won the title in 2018. The three-time world champion posted an average that was a point higher than Benegas’ during the two seeding runs.

Following the women’s final, another pair of Americans will compete in the men’s final. Justin Dowell and Nick Bruce finished with the two lowest scores in seeding. Bruce pedaled through an injury during the seeding rounds so that he could reach the final. Dowell will also try to jump up the standings and beat the favorite in Australian Logan Martin.

Stream live here.

Here are five things to know about champion gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

MyKayla Skinner taps in for Simone Biles in women’s gymnastics vault final

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two nights in individual event finals. On Saturday, men will compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women will compete on vault and uneven bars.

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse. The events begin at 4 a.m. ET streaming on Peacock.

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel won gold and broke a world record in the men's 100m butterfly on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel looks to leave Tokyo with two more Olympic gold medals

The final day in the pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games will feature Caeleb Dressel in two more medal events.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will swim in finals for the men’s 50m freestyle and men’s 4x100m medley relay. Dressel has already taken home three gold medals in Tokyo and can become just the second athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics since 1992, joining former teammates Michael Phelps. He set the fastest qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while Team USA has won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in all 14 Olympics where it has competed in the event.

The day’s session also features three more finals: the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle and women’s 4x100m medley relay. American Abbey Weitzel will look to medal in the women’s 50m freestyle in a field with two Australian favorites. In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Robert Finke will go for gold after posting the second-fastest time in the heats. The U.S. will also look to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, an event where the American team set a world record in 2019.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream here.