Suni Lee Wins Third Olympic Medal With Bronze in Uneven Bars

Suni Lee is building a colorful collection of Olympic medals.

After previously earning a gold medal and silver medal in Tokyo, the 18-year-old American won bronze during Sunday's women's uneven bars final. She was the first gymnast to compete in the final and posted a 14.500 score with a difficulty of 6.200.

Team USA’s Suni Lee took bronze in Sunday’s uneven bars final, her third medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Belgium's Nina Derwael won gold with a score of 15.200, while Russian Olympic Committee's Anastasiia Iliankova won silver with a score of 14.833.

Lee helped the U.S. win silver in the team competition on Tuesday became the individual all-around champion on Thursday. She posted the top score for the uneven bars in the all-around competition at 15.300.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lee still has one more competition left in Tokyo. She will go for a medal in the women's balance beam final at 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday. She had the third-best score in the event during qualifying and second-best score during the individual all-around.