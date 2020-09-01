Washington Football Team Changes Street Names to Honor Gibbs, Taylor

These Washington Football tributes to Gibbs and Taylor are perfect originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team just figured out a way to simultaneously move on from their old name and honor two of the organization's most important figures when it comes to two key addresses.

The Burgundy and Gold's headquarters will now be located at 21300 Coach Gibbs Drive, while a main street leading up to FedEx Field will be called Sean Taylor Road.

How awesome is that?

:As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, its imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs.:

Snyder further explained that these adjustments are just a pair of many that are being implemented at their Ashburn home and home stadium, and they're part of a larger effort to improve every element of the Washington Football Team.

Taylor's daughter, Jackie, said of her dad, "I know he would love the fact that every player will make their way down a street bearing his name."

Gibbs, meanwhile, said, "It is an amazing honor to have the franchises training facility and mailbag address carry my name. My time with the team was marked by the strength and courage of our players and assistant coaches and the joy of winning three Super Bowl titles, each of which started in the preparation and dedication of practices and workouts at our training facility in the offseason."

Plenty about the team's offseason this year can be criticized. These two decisions, however, are unassailable.