Team USA Outlasts Venezuela in World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Thriller

Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning to keep Team USA's repeat bid alive

By Eric Mullin

Team USA is two wins away from a second straight World Baseball Classic title.

The defending WBC champions outlasted a previously unbeaten Venezuela club 9-7 in a quarterfinal thriller on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at loanDepot park in Miami.

Team USA will meet Cuba in the semifinals at loanDepot park on Sunday. Japan and Mexico are playing in the other semifinal on Monday.

The United States' repeat bid looked in serious danger as the Stars and Stripes faced a 7-5 deficit entering the eighth inning. But Team USA loaded the bases to start the frame following a Tim Anderson walk, a Pete Alonso pinch-hit single and a J.T. Realmuto hit-by-pitch.

Then, after Jose Quijada was replaced by Silvino Bracho, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam to right field.

In the bottom of the eighth, Devin Williams worked around a leadoff double from Ronald Acuna Jr., and Ryan Pressly closed out the win with a perfect ninth inning.

This story is being updated.

