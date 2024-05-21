Fairfax County considers prepared meals tax

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is looking at a proposal for a prepared meals tax again.

A tax on food and beverages prepared in restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores has been rejected in the county twice in the past two decades. Even birthday cakes could cost between 1% to 6% more if the tax is adopted.

“Potential revenue before further investigation for meals tax is 1% is $33 million,” said Supervisor Dalia Palchik, who represents much of the Tysons area.

She said it’s about trying to adequately fund schools, parks and other things without continued heavy reliance on real estate taxes.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“When it comes to revenue generation or taxing authority, we rely 66% of our local tax revenue is on the backs of our homeowners,” Palchik said.

The measure will be subjected to a monthslong public engagement process before any action is taken.

A 2020 state law allows jurisdictions to impose a meals tax without voter input. Prince William County did so in 2022, and a number of Northern Virginia municipalities have meal taxes, including the towns of Herndon and Vienna in Fairfax County.