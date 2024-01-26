T-Pain and Michael Phelps will be at the Ravens-Chiefs AFC championship. What about Taylor Swift?

The Ravens are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for Baltimore’s first AFC championship, and it’s certainly going to be a star-studded game.

The Ravens will have the home-field advantage at when they try to unseat the reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday.

M&T Bank Stadium is going all-out for the first AFC championship game held in Baltimore.

Baltimore native and Olympic champion Michael Phelps will deliver the game ball, and rapper T-Pain will perform the halftime show. Super Bowl champions Ray Lewis and Ed Reed are Sunday's Legends of the Game, the Ravens announced.

But it’s Taylor Swift’s potential appearance that has everyone talking.

Swift, who’s dating Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, has shown up to 11 games this season, including last Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

We’ll have to wait and see if she appears in Maryland after skipping the state – and D.C. and Virginia – during The Eras Tour, disappointing fans in the D.C. area.

So, is Tay Tay slowly lurching toward your favorite city, Baltimore? We'll have to watch and see.

On the field, all eyes will be on quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. It will be the first time Jackson and Lamar face off in the postseason. And while the Chiefs have played in the last six AFC championship games, this Sunday will be Jackson's first, the Associated Press reports.

Tickets to the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC championship game went on sale to the public Tuesday morning and were snatched up quickly. Resale tickets were going for hundreds of dollars at least, and some were listed for more than $1,500.

The winner of the Ravens-Chiefs game will move on to the Super Bowl and compete against the winner of the NFC championship game, either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.

