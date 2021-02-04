Super Bowl LV Fun Facts and Firsts

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet head-to-head in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay this Sunday.

This Super Bowl matchup features two quarterbacks with the largest age gap ever to play in the big game - 18 years and 45 days. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes II is 25-years-old while his opponent Tom Brady, playing in his first year with the Buccaneers, is 43-years-old.

The 2021 game is the first time that a team will play for the championship Vince Lombardi trophy at their home stadium.

Should the Chiefs be victorious, the franchise would celebrate its third Super Bowl win and back-to-back championships.

Brady is playing to win his 7th Super Bowl ring, and if he's successful, he will add to his tally and would hold the most Super Bowl wins by any player in the National Football League.

If Tampa Bay wins, it would be their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The first of which was Super Bowl XXXVII. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians could be come the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 68 years-old.

This year, there's a first for the officiating crew. The first woman to officiate a Super Bowl game happens this year as referee Sarah Thomas takes to the field.

Fans may watch virtually or in person, but there's a limited number of tickets available in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of stadium tickets available is just 14,500. Some tickets are selling for up to $40,000.

According to the NFL, Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 was the most-watched Super Bowl in history.