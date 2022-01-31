A look at ticket prices for the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The most exciting moment for every football fan has arrived. The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The matchup pits two of the best teams in the NFL head-to-head to go after the illustrious championship title.

The Super Bowl features an electrifying matchup, new commercials and a halftime show that features major artists and occasional surprises.

Because of the magnitude of the game, tickets are typically much more expensive than a regular season game.

Here's all you need to know about Super Bowl tickets, including the price and where you can purchase them:

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will be held on Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi Trophy at the Rams’ home stadium. The Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to reach their second Super Bowl in four years.

How do I get Super Bowl tickets?

The secondary market is the best place for fans to realistically purchase tickets, according to ticket vendors such as On Location and Seatgeek. Other ticket vendors will also have Super Bowl packages available for fans to purchase.

How much is a Super Bowl ticket for 2022?

Ticketmaster, the official ticket marketplace of the NFL, has listed tickets starting at $6,800.00 for the lowest ticket and reaches all the way up to $81,800.00 for VIP seats.

The lowest price for a set of tickets on SeatGeek will run you $6,434 for each ticket; the price ranges up to $7,807 in the upper level sections.

The 2022 Super Bowl ticket packages listed on On Location start at $5,822.50 per person. Depending on seat location and package details, listings even go up to $25,925.00 per person for VIP sections in their Club 67 Hospitality section.

On Location advertises pregame parties, open bars, NFL legend appearances, live entertainment, premium cuisine, photo ops and meet and greets as highlights of their ticket packages. There are even optional hotel accommodations available for your ticket.

Does my child need a ticket for the Super Bowl?

Yes. Everyone who enters the stadium must have a ticket for the game, including children of all ages and even babies in arms.