Report: Sharks Trade Timo Meier to Devils, Ending Weeks of Speculation

Meier was viewed as one of the top targets ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline

After weeks of trade rumors, Sharks forward Timo Meier appears to be on his way to the East Coast.

San Jose has traded Meier to the New Jersey Devils, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

This story will be updated ...

