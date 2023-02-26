Report: Sharks Trade Timo Meier to Devils, Ending Weeks of Speculation

Report: Sharks trade Timo to Devils, ending weeks of speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After weeks of trade rumors, Sharks forward Timo Meier appears to be on his way to the East Coast.

San Jose has traded Meier to the New Jersey Devils, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Still pending the official trade call, but hearing that the New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

This story will be updated ...