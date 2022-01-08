Report: Jim Harbaugh told recruit he will ‘entertain’ NFL opportunities originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL coaching carousel is about to start spinning, and Jim Harbaugh reportedly could hop aboard.

The Michigan head coach reportedly was tempted to return to professional football. Now, he has reportedly confirmed those feelings to recruits.

“He said that he’ll entertain [it],” Larry Clemons, the father of Darrius Clemons, told 247Sports. “He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that’s just that’s the [reply] that he gave him.”

Darrius Clemons, a wide receiver recruit from Portland, Ore., committed to Michigan in December.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance. He has been at Michigan since, going 61-24 and leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance this past season.

Among the top teams that could lure Harbaugh back to the NFL are the Chicago Bears. Matt Nagy could be coaching his final game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and Harbaugh reportedly has some “really positive feelings” toward some people in the Bears organization.

Another team with reported interest in Harbaugh is the Las Vegas Raiders, an organization where he spent two seasons as an assistant nearly 20 years ago.