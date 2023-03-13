NBA

Celtics' Damon Stoudamire Named Georgia Tech's New Head Coach

By Darren Hartwell

Damon Stoudamire leaves Celtics for Georgia Tech head coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics reportedly are losing one of their top assistant coaches with 14 games remaining in their regular season.

Damon Stoudamire is finalizing a deal to become Georgia Tech's next men's basketball head coach and already has informed the Celtics he's accepting the job, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Pete Thamel reported Monday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

UPDATE (3:05 p.m. ET): Georgia Tech officially announced Stoudamire as their new head coach Monday afternoon. The Celtics confirmed Stoudamire's departure in a tweet of their own.

Forsberg: The 'Blake Effect' is lifting Celtics down the stretch

Stoudamire is in his second season with the Celtics after spending five seasons as the head coach at University of the Pacific. The former NBA point guard and 1996 Rookie of the Year emerged as a valuable assistant to head coach Joe Mazzulla this season, even guiding the Celtics to a pair of wins as temporary head coach while Mazzulla was recovering from an eye injury.

Sports

NFL Free Agency Feb 6

NFL Free Agents 2023: Ranking Top 10 Defensive Backs

NFL Free Agency 50 mins ago

NFL Rumors: Chiefs Sign Patrick Mahomes Blindside Protector to Massive NFL Contract

The Celtics have no immediate plans to fill Stoudamire's role on staff, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. Ben Sullivan is Boston's top assistant under Mazzulla, with Aaron Miles, Tony Dobbins and DJ MacLeay also on staff.

Stoudamire will replace Josh Pastner, who was fired by Georgia Tech on Friday after going 109-114 over seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBABasketballncaa basketballCeltics
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us