NBC4 celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander culture in DC with our heritage month special

It's Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and NBC4 is celebrating the culture, food and changemakers that make our community unique.

This Saturday at 9:30 a.m., News4's Eun Yang and Aimee Cho will host a half-hour-long special that celebrates AANHPI resilience and achievement in the D.C. area.

The special will air on News4 right after our regular morning newscasts.

Watch the AANHPI Month Special in the video player above, Roku Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Peacock and more (here’s how).