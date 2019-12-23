Redskins

Redskins’ Haskins Out for Cowboys Game With Ankle Injury

Quarterback will not play for the Washington Redskins in their season finale Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys

By Stephen Whyno

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is carted off the field after an injury during the second half of the game against the New York Giants.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Dwayne Haskins' rookie season is over because of an ankle injury.

Haskins will not play for the Washington Redskins in their season finale Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys. The first-round draft pick sprained his left ankle on the first play of the second half during an overtime loss to the New York Giants.

Interim coach Bill Callahan ruled out Haskins on Monday and confirmed the quarterback has a high ankle sprain.

“It's going to take a couple weeks, from my understanding,” Callahan said of Haskins' recovery. “I think those things always change as more evaluation and more information they get on it. I think it'll take some time no matter what.”

The Redskins are 3-11 and would clinch the second overall draft spot with a loss. Dallas can win the NFC East with a victory and a Philadelphia Eagles loss at the Giants.

Veteran Case Keenum is expected to start for Washington. Keenum relieved Haskins and led a 99-yard tying drive late in regulation before the Giants won it 41-35 on the first possession of overtime.

“I hated seeing Dwayne go down like that because he was absolutely dealing it,” Keenum said. “It was impressive to see him and how he's progressed. But it was a blast to get out there. I wanted the ball one more time at the end, that's for sure.”

Keenum hasn't started since Oct. 24 at Minnesota when he was concussed and Haskins entered in relief. 

