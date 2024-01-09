Ready to relaunch, Josh Harris' Commanders rebuild might actually work

Much like life, professional sports offer no sure things.

Top picks flop. Slam dunk trades go sideways. Hall of Fame coaches fail. Nobody knows when or why injuries show up.

But what is certain is that strong leadership and sound organizational structure can build winners over time. It’s not easy and it’s not simple, but it can work. So as the Washington Commanders look to embark on yet another rebuild, it’s reasonable to think this one might actually work.

For the first time in a quarter of a century, Washington gets to reset its football operation without Dan Snyder involved. And new managing partner Josh Harris approaches the situation without hubris or false promises. Harris wants to build a winner, but without shortcuts and with eyes fully open to the necessary commitment.

"If we could write the script, it would be a quick turnaround, but on the other hand, you have to make long-term decisions and do things in a very one person at a time, one athlete at a time way. And so sometimes they take longer," Harris said Monday.

His comments came in the wake of Ron Rivera's dismissal. Harris handled the difficult situation of firing Rivera, a respected head coach who simply didn't win enough games, with the utmost class.

Many fans celebrated last summer when the Harris group took over ownership of the Commanders, but the simple act of time neutered it from making much of an immediate impact.

The NFL approved Harris' purchase of the team on July 20, 2023. Training camp opened July 27. With the 2023 season set to begin, Harris had no time to enact needed changes. Now, he does.

"My view is that we want it to be as quick as we can, but the ultimate goal is to be an elite team that's competing for championships," he said.

Throughout his comments Monday, Harris leaned on the phrase "thorough but rapid." He understands that the NFL waits for nothing, but that taking shortcuts often ends in short-term, small gains. Long-term success–championship success–takes hard work. Harris seems prepared.

"I want to get the best talent here and then hold them accountable," the managing partner said.

Accountability? In Ashburn?

It's easy and obvious to point out that accountability hardly existed for Washington during the Snyder years, because largely, Snyder didn't take accountability for his actions.

At this point, it's tired and a bit lame to continue to dunk on Snyder because he's no longer relevant. Did he ruin the burgundy and gold? Sure. But he's gone now.

There's real reason for hope now because Harris is not just a man of words. He's a man of action, and he has a track record to back it up. While the success is limited, Harris has built his other sports holdings into playoff squads in the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. His business acumen is unquestioned.

Perhaps more importantly for Commanders fans, the approach to this rebuild is based on humility and honesty. Harris has built a search team to find the next football boss and head coach while leaning on experts in many fields and casting a wide net. Bringing in successful leaders like Bob Myers, dripping with championship swagger from his years with the Golden State Warriors, is a prime example.

Yes, Myers can't expertly speak on professional football, but at the same time, Myers knows how to build a winner. Add in Rick Spielman, a grinder-football lifer with plenty of front-office experience from the Vikings, and Harris is leaning on people with important experience.

Combine that with the already impressive cadre of limited partners in the Commanders ownership–business titans like Mitchell Rales, not to mention Magic freaking Johnson–and this quest to find the right leadership seems more non-fiction business school textbook than it does a Don Quixote expedition.

"We're looking for the best people to build an elite franchise that's going to consistently compete and win championships," Harris said.

The best people to win championships. The words are easy to say, but the goal is exceedingly hard. Let's not be naive, this is not easy.

Washington hasn't won a Super Bowl in 30 years and has only one playoff win this century. Sadly, this team has become a wasteland, a punchline. Fixing that won't be easy. And no matter how enticing the second overall pick might seem, no matter how much cap space Washington has, regardless of a last-place schedule, nothing will be easy.

There are no sure things in pro sports. Harris might get his exact dream team combo of top player evaluator and head coach and they might still fail. That doesn't change, however, that the structure will be built the correct way. The foundation will be solid. The shortcuts are over. The permits will be pulled and there will be no more handshake agreements.

The Washington professional football organization, regardless of its name, is getting back in the big leagues. It might take time to build the right way, but the construction has begun. That's great news for a fan base and a city deprived of the most basic football functionality.

Nothing worthwhile comes easy, but all success is built from a strong foundation. The framework is in place. The next steps will be fascinating to watch.