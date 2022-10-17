NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles.

“My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”

The Jets’ 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday landed Johnny yet another delicious treat, and landed us another adorable Twitter video to add to the collection.

So who is the famous Johnny “Ice Cream” and can we expect more videos of the vanilla ice cream-eating Jets stan over the next few weeks?

Who is Johnny Ice Cream?

Johnny “Ice Cream” is the official Atlantic Health System Jets Kid Reporter.

After the Jets learned that Johnny is their No. 1 fan, they decided to take to social media.

After an initial interview with Gardner on Twitter, New York’s social media team has made it a point to capture every ice cream moment for Johnny since – because of course that symbolizes a win for the green and white.

What is the current Jets record?

After the Jets’ exciting 27-10 Week 6 victory over Green Bay on Sunday, they currently hold a record of 4-2.

How much ice cream has Johnny had?

Well, the Jets have had four wins so that means Johnny has had four servings of his favorite lactose treat.

Johnny’s first lick of ice cream followed the Jets’ Week 2 31-30 win against the Cleveland Browns.

His second ice cream was earned after the Jets’ Week 4 24-20 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TALK TO 'EM, JOHNNY 🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/ZRbxex4JJ8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 3, 2022

Then there was the Week 5 40-17 domination over the Miami Dolphins.

METLIFE STADIUM ICE CREAM FOR JOHNNY 🍦🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/nhrYmtyqvc — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 10, 2022

And finally, Sunday’s Week 6 faceoff against the Packers, resulting in a 27-10 victory for the green and white.

