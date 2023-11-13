Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at White House

President Joe Biden honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House on Monday, marking the return of an NHL tradition.

Happening Now: President Biden welcomes the Vegas Golden Knights to the White House to celebrate their 2023 Stanley Cup victory. https://t.co/KyXUQn1heJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2023

The Golden Knights are the first team to visit Biden at the White House since the Tampa Bay Lightning in April 2022, when they celebrated their back-to-back titles won during the pandemic in 2020 and '21.

The 2022 champion Colorado Avalanche were unable to make a visit work last season because of scheduling conflicts.

The Golden Knights' visit came as Biden deals with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and before he heads to San Francisco for a meeting later this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.