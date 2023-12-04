Projected 2024 NFL Draft order: Panthers and Patriots lose again in Week 13

The holiday season is here, and while some NFL teams are looking ahead to the playoffs, others can start turning their attention to April.

The race for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is on. Through 13 weeks, there is one one-win team, one two-win team and several others with no realistic shot at a wild card berth.

Losses could effectively serve as wins in the long run for those franchises with two touted quarterbacks and a standout wide receiver at the top of draft boards.

Which team would have the No. 1 draft pick if the season ended today? Let’s take an early look at the 2024 NFL Draft order and some of the top prospects who could hear their name selected first overall in Detroit this spring.

2024 NFL Draft order through Week 13

The Chicago Bears are in pole position to have the No. 1 overall pick – even though it isn’t even their own selection.

The team owns the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 first-rounder after trading down from No. 1 overall in 2023. The Panthers used that pick on Bryce Young, whose rocky rookie season continued with a road defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The loss dropped the Panthers to 1-11 on the year, giving them the worst record of any team through Week 13.

Entering the week, the Bears had owned the first and fourth picks in the projected 2024 draft order. Their own pick moved from No. 4 to No. 5 on their bye week, as the 4-9 Washington Commanders slid into No. 4 with a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals swapped spots in the projected draft order, with the former moving to No. 2 and the latter shifting to No. 3. The Patriots fell to 2-10 with their shutout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cardinals improved to 3-10 with an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is a look at the current projected 2024 NFL Draft order among teams that would not be in the playoffs if the season ended on Dec. 3.

1. Chicago Bears (via CAR, 1-11)

2. New England Patriots, 2-10

3. Arizona Cardinals, 3-10

4. Washington Commanders, 4-9

5. Chicago Bears, 4-8

6. New York Jets, 4-8

7. New York Giants, 4-8

8. Tennessee Titans, 4-8

9. New Orleans Saints, 5-7

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-7

11. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-7

12. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-7

13. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-6

14. Buffalo Bills, 6-6

15. Denver Broncos, 6-6

16. Seattle Seahawks, 6-6

17. Los Angeles Rams, 6-6

18. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU, 7-5)

Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects

The 2024 draft class is headlined by two quarterbacks and the son of a Hall of Famer.

USC QB Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, entered the year as the projected No. 1 pick. While he put up stats (30 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and 11 rushing touchdowns) and kept his team in games, the Trojans lost five out of six games to close out the regular season while giving up 34.9 points per game on the year.

North Carolina QB Drake Maye has entered the mix as a potential No. 1 pick. He had 24 passing touchdowns, nine rushing touchdowns and nine interceptions in the regular season and has drawn comparisons to Justin Herbert.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely viewed as the top non-QB in the draft class. He was an All-American as a sophomore with the Buckeyes and continued to improve his stock as a junior.

Elsewhere, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt are among the players who could end up in the top five.