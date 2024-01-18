Each NFL team's biggest offensive, defensive difference maker in divisional round

This is the time when superstars separate themselves from the rest of the crop.

With the 2024 NFL divisional round fast approaching, the eight teams left need to win just two more games to reach the ultimate stage: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

And when the teams narrow down from 32 to eight for the divisional round, the talent gap also shrinks. That makes it all the more imperative to possess impact players who could swing games in an instant.

Who could those be this weekend? Let's look at each team's key offensive and defensive difference maker, excluding the obvious quarterback selection:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

AFC

No. 4 Houston Texans

Matchup: at the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

Offense - WR Nico Collins: With Tank Dell and Noah Brown out with injuries, the onus mainly lies on Collins to deliver and help rising rookie QB C.J. Stroud. Collins, a 2021 third-rounder, hauled in seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown against an elite Cleveland defense last time out. He'll need to make a similar impact against an equally elite Baltimore D.

Defense - CB Derek Stingley Jr.: The No. 3 overall pick in 2022, Stingley Jr. is living up to the potential in his second season. Against Cleveland, he covered star wideout Amari Cooper on 35 of 42 snaps, allowing one catch on three targets for minus-six yards. Head coach DeMeco Ryans noted Stingley Jr.'s ability to step up in clutch moments, so he'll need to be on it again with rookie Zay Flowers the key man for Baltimore.

No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

Matchup: hosting the No. 4 Houston Texans

Offense - TE Mark Andrews: Andrews missed 10 regular season games but could return to face Houston, which will be a significant boost to Lamar Jackson and Co. He logged 45 catches on 61 targets for 544 yards and six touchdowns, the latter of which led the team, before exiting with an ankle injury. If he doesn't play, however, then one of Flowers or second-year tight end Isaiah Likely will be vital.

Defense - S Kyle Hamilton: Even though he just made his first first-team All-Pro, it still feels like Hamilton is one of the most underappreciated players in the league. The 6-foot-4 safety logged 81 tackles, 13 passes defended, 10 tackles for loss, four picks (one pick six) and three sacks, among other notable stats, on the year. Good luck getting past him.

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Matchup: at the No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Offense - TE Travis Kelce: Production wise, Kelce is coming off his worst regular season since his sophomore campaign in 2015. But he's always been a reliable target when the lights are the brightest. He caught seven passes on 10 targets for 71 yards against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round, with Rashee Rice as another much-needed option for Patrick Mahomes. But as long as he's on the field, Kelce is Kansas City's No. 1 pass catcher.

Defense - CB L'Jarius Sneed: For the first time in a while, the Chiefs have multiple defensive stars worthy of being picked here. But Sneed receives the nod over guys like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis with his ability to hang with the game's most elite wideouts. Against Miami he held Tyreek Hill to just one catch for nine yards -- and one viral jam.

Stop playin' with him. pic.twitter.com/ZZK7Q7cPq5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 15, 2024

No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Matchup: hosting the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Offense - WR Stefon Diggs: While he may not have a 100-yard receiving game since Oct. 15 against the New York Giants, Diggs is by far Buffalo's best threat not named Josh Allen. He recorded seven catches on nine targets for 52 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he'll need even more involvement with someone of Sneed's caliber coming to town.

Defense - LB Terrel Bernard: While a late ankle injury forced him to be carted off versus Pittsburgh, Bernard has emerged into a stud for Buffalo. The 2022 third-rounder logged a team-high 143 tackles along with 10 tackles for loss, six-and-a-half sacks, five passes defended, three picks and three fumble recoveries. Head coach Sean McDermott said there's "hope" of Bernard recovering on time to play, and Buffalo certainly needs him.

NFC

No. 7 Green Bay Packers

Matchup: at the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Offense - RB Aaron Jones: After being quiet for most of the season while playing 11 games, Jones has exploded with four straight 100-plus rushing-yard outings. Against the Dallas Cowboys, he popped off for 118 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. If the Packers want to upset the top-seeded 49ers, they'll need a healthy dosage of ground yards to aid Jordan Love, so Jones will be critical.

Defense - CB Jaire Alexander: While Alexander's re-aggravated ankle injury is something to monitor, this is a Green Bay defense that, on paper, doesn't match up well with San Francisco's high-powered offense and needs every bit of luck in its favor. The 49ers were 4-5 in regular season games in which they turned the ball over, with one being a dead-rubber regular season finale at home to the Los Angeles Rams. But they were 8-0 when they didn't turn the ball over, so Alexander, who picked off Dak Prescott, may need to deliver again.

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Matchup: hosting the No. 7 Green Bay Packers

Offense - RB Christian McCaffrey: What can't McCaffrey do? He led the league with 1,459 rushing yards (14 touchdowns) while adding 564 receiving yards (seven touchdowns). He's the perfect running back for head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are 10-1 when he rushes for at least 75 yards. With Green Bay's run defense one of the worst in the league, McCaffrey could be in for a big day.

Defense - LB Fred Warner: "All-Pro Fred" is no stranger to timely picks or forced fumbles to swing games, and he'll be tasked with doing so again with the 49ers' pass rush not getting home as much as they used to in previous seasons. Nick Bosa and Charvarius Ward are additional names to monitor.

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matchup: at the No. 3 Detroit Lions

Offense - WR Mike Evans: The Buccaneers have one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, but at least they field a wideout who has 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons in Evans. That's the second-longest streak any other player has enjoyed, with Evans logging three catches on seven targets for 48 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. Baker Mayfield may need to find him more to beat Detroit, though.

Defense - S Antoine Winfield Jr.: Like Hamilton of Baltimore, there's not much Winfield Jr. can't do. His 5-foot-9 frame might be his only weakness, though he's stuffed the regular season stat sheet with 122 tackles (second most), 12 passes defended, six sacks, six tackles for loss, six fumbles forced, four fumble recoveries and three picks. Catch your breath yet? He'll need to keep an eye on guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta to prevent chunk plays.

No. 3 Detroit Lions

Matchup: hosting the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offense - WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: A 2021 fourth-round pick, St. Brown has steadily increased his production and impact each season. He was rightfully named a first-team All-Pro wideout this season and also logged seven catches on nine targets for 110 yards against the Rams. Detroit has some other talented young weapons, too, in savvy tight end LaPorta and elusive running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Defense - DE Aidan Hutchinson: Statistically speaking, Hutchinson's sophomore season has several parallels to his stellar rookie showing. But the 2022 No. 2 overall pick has grown in influence, with six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss against Matthew Stafford and Co. in his playoff debut. You can't ask for much more than that, and he'll be hungry hunting Mayfield.