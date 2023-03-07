NFL

NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking Which Players Have Been Cut

Here are the players who have been cut or will be once free agency gets underway

By Max Molski

Free agency is almost upon us, and players across the NFL will begin the search for a new team.

While certain players hit the open market by reaching the end of their contracts, others were shown the door by their former teams. A handful of 2022 starting quarterbacks, notable receivers and even some offensive linemen were cut ahead of free agency.

With the new league year starting on March 15, here is a look at the top players who have been cut so far or are expected to be soon:

Arizona Cardinals

  • WR Chosen Anderson
  • C Rodney Hudson

Atlanta Falcons

  • QB Marcus Mariota

Chicago Bears

  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Cleveland Browns

  • S John Johnson III

Detroit Lions

  • DT Michael Brockers

Houston Texans

  • C Justin Britt

Kansas City Chiefs

  • DE Frank Clark Jr.

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

  • WR Kenny Golladay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate
  • RB Leonard Fournette
  • OL Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans

  • K Randy Bullock
  • LB Zach Cunningham
  • LB Bud Dupree
  • OL Taylor Lewan
  • WR Robert Woods

Washington Commanders

