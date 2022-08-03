NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has the right to make his own ruling after appealing Robinson’s decision, but he still has to determine who will hear the appeal.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NFL spokesman @NFLprguy said “Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2022

Robinson issued her recommendation that Watson be suspended six games this past Monday. The NFL and the players’ union both had three days to appeal the decision. The union had pre-announced on Sunday that it would not contest the judge’s ruling.

Many observers around the league felt that six games was not enough, given that two dozen women had accused Watson of sexual assault or misconduct. In the days leading up to Robinson’s decision, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the league and Watson attempted to negotiate a settlement and that talks broke down because the league was seeking a 12-game suspension and an $8 million fine.

Because of the way the Cleveland Browns structured Watson’s record-breaking contract this spring, he would lose $345,000 by sitting out six games this season. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start at quarterback until Watson returns.

Meanwhile, Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents Watson’s accusers, scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday With some of the plaintiffs. Earlier this week, he told ESPN’s “First Take” that he was hoping the league would appeal but didn’t expect it “to do anything heroic.” Most of the women have settled their cases against Watson.