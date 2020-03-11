coronavirus

NCAA Tournaments to Be Held Without Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The 68-team field for the men's tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

The 68-team field for the men's tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women's tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men's side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor ordered to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.

Sports

Anthony Fauci 6 hours ago

Dr. Fauci on Coronavirus: ‘Bottom Line, It Is Going to Get Worse’

NASCAR 6 hours ago

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman on Surviving Daytona Crash: ‘The Angels Aligned’

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a prepared statement. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes."

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 1,000 and the number of deaths has climbed to 31.

This is a developing story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNCAA
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us