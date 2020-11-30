Washington's Week 14 game vs. 49ers to be played in Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team's Week 14 game against the 49ers will take place in Arizona rather than Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. the team announced on Monday.

An update on the #49ers Weeks 13 and 14 home games — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 30, 2020

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona," the statement read. "The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games."

The franchise has been forced to relocate until at least Dec. 21 after Santa Clara County officials temporarily prohibited both college and professional contact sports for three weeks, due to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The 49ers' home turf, Levi's Stadium, and the SAP Performance Facility, where the club holds its practices, are both located in Santa Clara County, which is 40 miles south of San Francisco.

Following San Francisco's Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan called Santa Clara County's decision "extremely disappointing."

“For us to be heading out here yesterday, and the relationship we have with them, for all of our players, coaches, our wives and everyone on that plane to find that out while we’re getting on a plane and no one to tell us, it was extremely disappointing,” Shanahan said. “We understand how serious this virus is. That is why we are committed and we feel we have done it as good as we can. We not only protected ourselves but really protected our community.”

Washington will travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for a second time this season. Washington previously fell to the Arizona Cardinals there, 30-15, in Week 2.

Despite the changed venue, the Week 14 clash is a vital one for both teams; the 49ers need to win to remain in the Wild Card hunt, while Washington is tied for first in the NFC East at 4-7.