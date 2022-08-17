Washington Wizards 2022-23 Schedule: Dates, NBA Opponents

Wizards release 2022-23 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards' 2022-23 regular season schedule was released on Wednesday, featuring their season opener set for Oct. 19 at the Indiana Pacers. That will begin what the franchise hopes is a successful new era led by Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

After the opener on Oct. 19, the Wizards will play the Bulls at home on Oct. 21, then the Cavs in Cleveland on Oct. 23. Their first five games of the season are against the Pacers, Bulls, Cavs, Pistons and Pacers. Their first nine opponents are Eastern Conference Teams.

Other notable match-ups for the Wizards include Stephen Curry and the defending-champion Warriors (Jan. 16 at home, Feb. 13 away), LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers (Dec. 4 at home, Dec. 18 away) and Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 4 and Dec. 12 at home, Nov. 30 and Feb. 4 away). They will host the Clippers on Dec. 10, when former Wizards star John Wall will return to D.C. to play in front of fans for the first time.

The Wizards' longest road trip is from Dec. 14 to Dec. 23. They will play at the Nuggets, Clippers, Lakers, Suns, Jazz and Kings. They also have a West Coast trip from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1 when they will see the Mavs, Rockets, Pelicans, Spurs and Pistons.

Their first game against No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Magic is set for Dec. 30 in Orlando. They will also see No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren's Thunder for the first time on Nov. 16 in D.C.. The Wizards selected Johnny Davis with the 10th overall pick.

As for the preseason schedule, the Wizards will face the Warriors twice in Japan (Sept. 30 at 6 a.m. ET and Oct. 1 at 1 a.m.), plus the Hornets (Oct. 10) and Knicks (Oct. 14) on the road.

Here is the Wizards' full schedule: