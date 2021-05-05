Several Capitals Remain Out, But T.J. Oshie Will Return Against Rangers

Several Caps remain out, but Oshie will return against Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

T.J. Oshie will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers (7 p.m., on NBC Sports Washington Plus). Oshie's father passed earlier this week causing him to miss Monday's game. Head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed after the morning skate that Oshie would be available.

Oshie, however, was just one question mark for a team full of them at the moment.

Alex Ovechkin will not play against the Rangers, nor will Evgeny Kuznetsov or Ilya Samsonov. Ovechkin returned after a four-game absence Monday, but took just one shift for 39 seconds before taking himself out. He is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Kuznetsov and Samsonov were not available on Monday due to a disciplinary issue after being late for a team function. Samsonov was sent to the taxi squad and Kuznetsov was placed on the NHL's COVID absence list on Tuesday. Vitek Vanecek will get the start in net with Craig Anderson as the backup.

With Kuznetsov on the COVID list, this should allow the Caps to make an emergency recall. A team official said an announcement would be coming later on Wednesday. With a recall, the Caps should have at least 18 skaters.

"We're still working through stuff on the inside, but it's possible," Laviolette said of having a full lineup.

They may actually have one extra as the news is positive for defenseman Justin Schultz.

Schultz missed the last game with a lower-body injury, but he took part in the morning skate and Laviolette said he "could be available" for the game.

If Schultz is available, the team will have seven available defensemen and 12 available forwards, assuming a recall is made. That will give the team the option of going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen so as not to dress a taxi squad recall or going 12 forwards and six defensemen and taking out presumably Trevor van Riemsdyk in favor of Schultz.

Just because there were so many updates, here's a quick summary:

Kuznetsov: Out with the possibility of a recall to replace him

Oshie: Available

Ovechkin: Out

Samsonov: Out

Schultz: "Could be" available