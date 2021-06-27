SEE IT: Pinpoint Pass Leads to Spectacular Goal for DC United Vs. NYFC

SEE IT: Pinpoint pass, tidy finish give D.C. United lead over NYCFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Moses Nyeman’s diagonal cross to Nigel Robertha might already be the pass of the season for D.C. United.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Black-and-Red traveled up to New Jersey to battle New York City FC in a big Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday evening, with just one point separating the two in the conference standings. It took less than nine minutes for the away squad to jump out to an early lead, and what a goal it was.

Midfielder Moses Nyeman delivered a delicious diagonal ball about 60 yards to Nigel Robertha. Robertha’s first touch was immaculate, enabling the 23-year-old to take three more dribbles before firing a left-footed rocket into the top corner. 1-0 United.

Not a bad way for Robertha to turn some heads in his first-ever start for the team. His composure was flawless as he notched his first goal in D.C. United colors.

A win would elevate the squad to fourth place in the conference, leapfrogging three squads in the process.