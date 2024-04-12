NASCAR in Texas: How to watch, schedule, drivers to watch for Fort Worth

NASCAR is back in Texas.

The racing series will make its second visit of the season to the Lone Star State this weekend. Weeks after an event in Austin, the Cup Series will race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The 1.5-mile quad-oval has hosted NASCAR races annually since 1997. But for the first time since 2019, the track will hold a race in the springtime.

What’s in store for Sunday’s race? Who are the favorites? What is the schedule? Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

NASCAR at Texas entry list

Thirty-eight drivers will race in Texas – the 34 full-timers, plus four others.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is the headliner, making his second of nine starts this season for Legacy Motor Club. Then there’s Austin Hill, an Xfinity Series regular, driving the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing in his first of four starts this season.

Elsewhere, Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort and veteran Ty Dillon will make his second start of the year for Kaulig Racing.

Here’s the full entry list for Texas:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Worldwide Express 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing MINER 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Schluter Systems 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Zone 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Hooters 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Yahoo! 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Rush Truck Centers 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing N29 Capital Partners 16 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Sea Best Seafood 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fifth Third Bank 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Freightliner 22 Joey Logano Team Penske AAA Insurance 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing South Point Hotel & Casino 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing United Rentals 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Romco Equipment 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Financial 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Ohanafy 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Interstate Batteries 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Ambetter Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Premier Security 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club AdventHealth 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Kubota Tractors 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 entry list

When is the NASCAR race this weekend in Texas?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas is set for Sunday, April 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 38-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two groups will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order, with positions 11 through 38 are set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend in Texas

Saturday, April 13 (FS1 and streaming online)

Sunday, April 14 (FS1 and streaming online)

NASCAR RaceDay: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

NASCAR Texas past winners, race history

There are eight former Texas winners who will race on Sunday, including Jimmie Johnson – the winningest driver in TMS history with seven victories. William Byron is the defending winner after taking home the checkered flag last September.

Kyle Busch (4) and Denny Hamlin (3) join Johnson as the only other multi-race winners. The one-time winners include Joey Logano (2014), Austin Dillon (2020), Kyle Larson (2021), Tyler Reddick (2022) and Byron (2023). Additionally, Ryan Blaney won the non-points All-Star Race at TMS in 2022.

NASCAR at Texas favorites, drivers to watch

Texas is different from most intermediate tracks because it has two unique corners – turns one and two are wider and flatter, turns three and four are narrower and steeper.

Since the track was reconfigured in 2017, the 11 races have been won by eight different drivers and four different organizations. Kevin Harvick, who retired after last season, had three wins in Texas from 2017 to 2019.

So with Harvick out of the picture, who could be the contenders on Sunday? Byron is the defending winner, but Larson and Bubba Wallace dominated the race last fall. Wallace led 111 laps and finished third, while Larson led 99 laps before crashing out in the closing moments. Both drivers should be in the mix again this year.

Historically speaking, Tyler Reddick (10.4 average finish in five starts), Erik Jones (11.8 in 12 starts), Busch (12.3 in 33 starts), Christopher Bell (13.0 in five starts) and Chase Elliott (13.1 in 13 starts) have posted solid runs in Texas.