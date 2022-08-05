Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera Says He's Uncertain About Playing in 2023

Cabrera is owed $32 million in 2023 in the final season of a 10-year, $292 million contract

USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season.

The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8.

Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he was hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games entering Thursday’s action.

“You’ve got to understand your body, I understand mine and my place on this team,” he said before the Tigers hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to my agent, the GM, I’ve got to talk to everybody to see the plan for next year.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Right now, we don’t know. We’re focused on today.”

Cabrera is owed $32 million in 2023 in the final season of a $292 million, 10-year contract.

The Tigers came into the season as fringe contenders after a strong finish in 2021, but, after Thursday’s 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay, have staggered to a 42-65 record with the worst offense in baseball.

Sports

NFL 26 mins ago

Here Are Five Key NFL Preseason Games for Fans to Watch

33 mins ago

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Top 10 Breakout Candidates to Draft

“I’m going to go out there and do my best every day — that’s the bottom line,” he said. “But there’s an opportunity for young guys here to get more at-bats and see what we’ve got for next year.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miguel CabreraMLBDetroit Tigers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us