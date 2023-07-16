Lionel Messi's Inter Miami presentation in pictures

Inter Miami made formal the signing of World Cup winner with Argentina Lionel Messi on Sunday with a memorable event featuring music, tricks and happy fans.

Here are some of the best images seen around the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale:

Fans weather the storm outside the DRV PNK Stadium holding life-like images of the new number 10 for Inter Miami.

Fans hold a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy and a cardboard cutout of Messi outside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023, as Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is presented as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

From Argentina jerseys to customized shirts, fans rocked their best 'fits' for the historical event:

A fan wears a shirt reading "Messias" outside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023, as Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is presented as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans carry a cardboard cutout outside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023, as Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is presented as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere was electric as fans chanted, sang and dance whilst the rain poured down:

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Fans pose prior to Inter Miami CF hosting "The Unveil" introducing Lionel Messi at DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Fans pose prior to Inter Miami CF hosting "The Unveil" introducing Lionel Messi at DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It did not take long for the celebration to get started as host Tony Cherchi gave a warm welcome to another new signing and a former Barcelona player, Sergio Busquets:

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets (2nd L) is presented by (from R) owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham, Jose R. Mas and Jorge Mas after signing a contract with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Then Mr. David Beckham himself went on center stage and helped introduce the man, the myth, the legend Lionel Messi: