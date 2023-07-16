Lionel Messi's Inter Miami presentation in pictures

Inter Miami made formal the signing of World Cup winner with Argentina Lionel Messi on Sunday with a memorable event featuring music, tricks and happy fans.
Here are some of the best images seen around the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale:
Fans weather the storm outside the DRV PNK Stadium holding life-like images of the new number 10 for Inter Miami.
From Argentina jerseys to customized shirts, fans rocked their best 'fits' for the historical event:
Inside the stadium, the atmosphere was electric as fans chanted, sang and dance whilst the rain poured down:
It did not take long for the celebration to get started as host Tony Cherchi gave a warm welcome to another new signing and a former Barcelona player, Sergio Busquets:
Then Mr. David Beckham himself went on center stage and helped introduce the man, the myth, the legend Lionel Messi: