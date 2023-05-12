NBA

Lakers' Austin Reaves Ignites NBA Twitter With Half-Court Buzzer Beater

The shot made it 56-46 for Los Angeles at halftime

By Jarrod Castillo

Reaves ignites NBA Twitter with half-court buzzer beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Austin Reaves set NBA Twitter on fire in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. 

With time running out in the second quarter, Klay Thompson shot an airball, which Donte DiVicenzo promptly rebounded. Reading the play, Anthony Davis blocked DiVicenzo's putback attempt to Reaves, who ran up the sideline and threw up a shot from 54 feet out, just beyond half-court. 

The ball sailed through the air and hit nothing but net as clock expired, giving the Los Angeles Lakers a 10-point lead heading into halftime. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It was an unfortunate play for the Warriors, but NBA Twitter was just a little excited to see Reaves' shot fall.

Sports

NBA

NBA Twitter Reacts to Warriors' Season Unceremoniously Coming to End

NBA

2023 NBA Western Conference Finals Preview: Schedule, TV Channel, Start Times

Reaves had nine points, three rebounds and three assists after the first half. Davis led all scorers with 19 points to lead all scorers after the first 24 minutes. 

If the Warriors want to make their playoff run last longer, they have to try and stifle the Lakers' momentum somehow. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALos Angeles LakersGolden State Warriors
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us