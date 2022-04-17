Kyrie Irving Appears to Give Middle Finger to Celtics Crowd During Game 1

WATCH: Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to TD Garden crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Meet Kyrie Irving's new paradigm, same as the old paradigm.

Days after the former Boston Celtics point guard said that he hoped fans could reflect on some of the highlights he left at TD Garden, Irving certainly created another memorable highlight for fans to remember when he appeared to flip his middle finger in the third quarter of Boston's postseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

You can watch the moment here.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For someone who's said he's moved on from his disappointing Celtics tenure, Irving continues to re-open the wound at seemingly every opportunity.

Irving was booed mercilessly prior to tipoff of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, a trend which is sure to continue for as long as this series goes ... and for as long as Irving continues to visit TD Garden as a visitor, be it for the Nets or another team down the line.