Kamala Harris Wears Lakers Jersey After Losing Warriors Bet to Husband

Harris is a lifelong Warriors fan who grew up in Oakland, Calif.

By Tom Dierberger

VP Harris wears Lakers jersey after losing Warriors bet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were shades of purple and gold in Washington D.C. on Monday instead of the typical red, white and blue.

That's because U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris paid up on her bet with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Warriors' season in the Western Conference semifinals last week.

Harris, of course, is a lifelong Warriors fan who grew up in Oakland. Emhoff, who moved to California as a teenager and attended law school at USC, is a Lakers fan.

The two made the bet before Game 1 of the best-of-seven playoff series that the Lakers eventually won in six games. The loser of the bet had to wear the jersey of the winner's favorite team.

The Warriors visited Harris and President Joe Biden in January to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.

Golden State star guard Steph Curry gifted Harris and Biden custom Warriors jerseys as part of the team's first trip to the White House since 2016.

It's just unfortunate for Warriors fans that Emhoff wasn't forced to wear the Golden State jersey on Monday. Instead, his Lakers will battle the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

