Joe Burrow Arrives in Pink Outfit Ahead of Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game

For the second year in a row, a ticket to the Super Bowl at stake

By Marsha Green

Joe Brr takes center stage in another cold fit.

The Cincinatti Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, was caught arriving into Kansas City ahead of his team's AFC Championship title game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow was seen, looking extremely calm in a pink denim jacket and matching pants, and accompanied by a pink "sorry" bear t-shirt that is holding a red tag that reads "sorry in advance."

It's not entirely clear what the bear, or Burrow, is apologizing for. But if it has anything to do with the Bengals' upcoming contest with the Chiefs, then Kansas City may be in some trouble. The "Sorry" t-shirt is currently being sold on the "Sorry in Advance" website for $58.

It isn't the first time that the 26-year-old signal caller has been seen in a snazzy ensemble.

Burrow is known to be decked out in the finest pregame fits.

Now, he will look to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday in the fourth installation of the Mahomes-Burrow duel. All three previous have been won by the Bengals.

But for the second year in a row, a ticket to the Super Bowl at stake. 

