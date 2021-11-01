Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Out For Season With Torn ACL

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Winston's injury would end the quarterback's 2021 campaign

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will have surgery to repair a torn ACL and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed Winston's injury on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Saints' starting QB also reportedly hurt part of his MCL in the team's 36-27 upset win over the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 8.

Payton did not commit to backup QB Trevor Siemian as the team's starter after Siemian led the Saints Sunday, completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

He also led the Saints on a 12-play, 65-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that sealed New Orleans' victory.

Sports

58 mins ago

Broncos Trade Von Miller to Rams in Blockbuster Deal

1 hour ago

Ravens LB Malik Harrison Struck by Stray Bullet, Injury Not Life-Threatening

The Saints also have QBs Taysom Hill and Ian Book on their roster. Hill, who started multiple games last season for the recently retired Drew Brees, was out Sunday with a concussion.

Payton provided no timeline for Hill's return on Monday other than noting that the versatile quarterback was "progressing well."

The Saints drafted Book in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

This article tagged under:

Jameis WinstonNFLNew Orleans SaintsNFL News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us