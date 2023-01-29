Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Leads Stadium in Eagles Fight Song After Beating 49ers

The celebration is on in Philadelphia after the Eagles booked a trip to Super Bowl 57

WATCH: Hurts leads the Linc in Eagles fight song after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles did it. They're headed back to the Super Bowl, five years after the franchise's first Super Bowl win.

The Birds stomped the 49ers on Sunday evening, rolling to a relatively easy 31-7 win, and afterward the vibes were sky-high across the city.

And one notable face who finally, jubilantly joined the fracas after a year of serious-faced, determined talk? QB1 Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was on national TV after piloting the Eagles to an NFC title, so of course he used that moment to sing the Eagles' fight song on stage:

What an absolute legend. 

Hurts was given multiple chances by Terry Bradshaw to make the moment about himself, but he repeatedly turned the conversation back to the team, the city, and the fans.

He's a one-of-a-kind guy.

