Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: How to Watch, Fight Details and More

Jake Paul will step into the ring on Aug. 29 against UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul is a 24-year-old YouTube sensation who looks to build on his unbeaten record. His fourth professional boxing match will be against a 39-year-old MMA veteran, which may prove to be his toughest competition yet.

It has been an eventful year for Jake and his brother. Back in June, Logan Paul fought boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Will Woodley be the one to end Paul’s unbeaten run as a boxer, or will he be the fourth one to be knocked out by Paul in the last big fight of the summer for combat sports?

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming bout.

What time does the fight begin?

The Paul vs. Woodley card will take place on Sunday, August 29 in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Paul and Woodley are expected to make their walks to the ring around 10:30 p.m. ET, following the outcome of the earlier main card fights.

Where can I watch Paul vs. Woodley?

Paul vs. Woodley is a pay-per-view event that can be ordered through most cable providers.

The cost is $59.99 and it will be distributed through Showtime PPV. You can also order and stream the fight through the Showtime app.

What happened during the Paul-Woodley press conference?

Paul and Woodley faced off Thursday evening in a press conference that ended in a battle of words between camps. The two have exchanged words leading up to the conference but it became personal at the post presser. The altercation apparently stemmed from someone from Paul’s team getting into an argument with Woodley’s mother Deborah (affectionately known as “Mama Woodley”).

If the feud wasn’t reason enough to watch the event, the loser of the match has to get a tattoo proclaiming their love for the winner.

What are their stats?

Paul is currently 3-0 (3 KOs) taking out AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. While Woodley is making his professional boxing debut he will be stiff competition for Paul despite being at a size disadvantage. At 6-foot-1, Paul is four inches taller than Woodley. Woodley holds a UFC welterweight title with seven of his 19 wins coming by way of knockout.

Who else will be on the card?

The card will include Amanda Serrano, who will face off against Yamileth Mercado contesting three world titles as a co-main event, and Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury will be making their U.S. debuts.